McAllen police locate man wanted in multiple retail thefts

A man wanted in connection to several thefts in McAllen has been found and arrested, according to a news release.

The news release said 23-year-old Leonardo Ramos is in custody at the McAllen Police Department. Ramos was located at his residence and was arrested without incident.

Ramos is suspected of committing multiple thefts from several department stores from February 9 through March 2, according to the news release. Reported stolen items include various recreational items, electronics and clothing items.

The news release said Ramos now faces arraignment for five misdemeanor theft warrants.