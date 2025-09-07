McAllen police officer presented CLEAT award by Gov. Abbott

McAllen police officer Michael Gutierrez is celebrating after receiving the CLEAT award.

It stands for the Combined Law Enforcement Associations of Texas. The award is given to the officer of the year at different police departments across Texas.

Governor Greg Abbott gave the 16-year-veteran the award on Saturday at a law enforcement convention in McAllen.

Gutierrez is currently a field training officer and has been a part of the McAllen Police Department's CSI unit.

"I've helped with the collective bargaining, and I'm proud to say the last three contracts we've had have been great, I've helped get equipment for our officers, improve pay, also I'm happy I've done the Blue Santa event with Driscoll," Gutierrez said.

Abbott also honored several other police officers from across the state.