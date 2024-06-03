McAllen police: One suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery
The McAllen Police Department has arrested one person in connection with a bank robbery.
Lt. Joel Morales said the incident occurred at the Bank of America, located at the 7500 block of Trenton Road at around 1:50 p.m.
Morales said one person is in custody and no money was taken, and no weapon was used during the robbery. Charges are currently pending.
This is a developing story, check back for further updates.
