McAllen police: One suspect arrested in attempted bank robbery

Monday, June 03 2024

The McAllen Police Department has arrested one person in connection with a bank robbery.

Lt. Joel Morales said the incident occurred at the Bank of America, located at the 7500 block of Trenton Road at around 1:50 p.m.

Morales said one person is in custody and no money was taken, and no weapon was used during the robbery. Charges are currently pending.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

