McAllen police search for driver accused in deadly auto-pedestrian crash

McAllen police are searching for a man accused of striking and killing a pedestrian with a vehicle and leaving the scene.

Police said the accident happened on S. 10th Street on Friday at around 2:44 p.m. The victim was identified as 36-year-old Juan Nava Hernandez, of McAllen. He died from his injuries sustained in the collision.

The driver, who fled the scene, was identified as 28-year-old John Anthony Saenz, according to police. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Saenz is described as 5'08 in height, 200 pounds, black hair with brown eyes. His last known address was in Edinburg, according to police.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. Information that leads to an arrest could be eligible for a cash reward.