McAllen police search for missing teen

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a teen who has been reported missing.

According to a news release, 17-year-old Nataly Carolina Rivera's absence from her home was reported on Wednesday and there is concern for her wellbeing.

Rivera was last seen leaving her home in McAllen at around 5:30 p.m. and her departure is believed to be voluntary, according to the news release.

The news release said records indicate she has been absent from her school and has not reported to her workplace.

Rivera is described as 5'6 in height, approximately 117 pounds, long brown hair and has braces on her teeth. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Police Department at 956-681-2000 or McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.