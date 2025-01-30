McAllen police search for suspect in burglary investigation

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a male suspected of committing multiple burglaries in a neighborhood.

Police say they have investigated multiple reports of burglaries occurring from January 18 through January 28 in the area around the 1000 block of East Fern Avenue.

The male suspect is described as possibly being in his 20s, weighing between 150 and 160 lbs, between 5'7 and 5'10 in height, dark hair, dressed in dark clothing with white shoes, according to police.

The McAllen Police Department is urging residents to immediately report suspicious activity.

Anyone with any information on the identity of the suspect or where he may be located is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.