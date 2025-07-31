McAllen police search for suspect who evaded arrest after causing disturbance

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man who evaded arrested after causing a disturbance, according to a news release.

The news release said the incident happened on July 14 at the 4600 block of North 9th Street. Officers responded to a call involving 44-year-old German Stabolito Jr. who was reported to be causing a disturbance and making threats.

As officers attempted to make contact, Stabolito ran off and fled in a vehicle, according to a news release. A warrant has been issued for Stabolito's on a charge of evading arrest.

Stabolito is described as 5'09 in height, 215 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in McAllen.

Anyone with any information on Stabolito's whereabouts is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477. Information that leads to an arrest may be eligible for a cash reward.