McAllen police searching for murder suspect

McAllen police department is searching for a suspect in a death investigation.

A warrant of arrest was issued in McAllen Municipal Court for Rene Everrett Casas. He is wanted for murder, a first degree felony.

He is a suspect in the death investigation of 54-year-old Ricky Dowal Etheridge, whose body was found on North 15th Street on Tuesday.

According to police, Casas may be armed and dangerous.

Anyone who knows his whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.