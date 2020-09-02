Police release name of man found dead near McAllen Arts District
The McAllen Police Department on Wednesday released the name of a man found dead near the city Arts District.
Ricky Dowal Etheridge, 54, was found dead Tuesday afternoon on the 1000 block of North 15th Street, said Lt. Joel Morales, a spokesman for the police department.
The death is being investigated as a homicide, Morales said. An autopsy will be conducted.
