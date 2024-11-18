McAllen survey seeking residents' feedback on how to keep the city clean

McAllen city leaders launched a survey for resident feedback on the city’s cleanliness, sustainability and maintenance.

It’s part of a program McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos launched this year called “McAllen Shines.”

“We know what we want, but we also want to know what the community wants,” Villalobos said.

Residents can use the survey to ask for improvements on anything from road maintenance, littering, public transportation and sustainability.

“Smaller cities sometimes do not have the budget to fix, we do,” Villalobos said.

The survey is a mix of rating questions and short answers. It’s open until Sunday, Dec. 15, and can be accessed here.