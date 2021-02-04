McAllen to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday

The city of McAllen will hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Friday for people 65 years of age and older and those in Tier 1A and Tier 1B.

Pre-registration begins Thursday at 10 a.m. either via drive-thru at the McAllen Performing Arts Center parking lot on Ithaca and 29th Street or online at https://hipaa.jotform.com/210333915188152

The clinic will take place Friday beginning at 8 a.m. at the McAllen Convention Center located at 700 Convention Center Boulevard.

Healthcare workers will be asked to provide proof they work in the healthcare industry.

Based on previous vaccine clinics held throughout Hidalgo County, McAllen officials are advising the following:

• Bring ID and proof of medical condition (current medication, a prescription from their doctor)

• Bring clearance letter from their physician

• People are encouraged to bring water and snacks

• There could be periods of waiting and sitting in your vehicle

• Children 18 and under should not be in the clinic

• Those seeking vaccines with mobility concerns may bring one person to help them

For more details, visit www.mcallen.net.