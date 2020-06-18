McAllen travel agent seeing jump in vacation bookings despite rise of COVID-19 cases in U.S.

Despite the recent spike in coronavirus cases across the U.S., a local travel agent says he is seeing an increase in people booking vacations.

Marcos Garcia, owner of Dream Vacations in McAllen, says the business was hit hard by the pandemic, but now the phones are ringing.

The travel agent has received questions surrounding COVID-19, he explains the policy changes for hotels and airlines — many that are limiting capacity and creating task forces just for cleaning.

Garcia says many eager travelers from the Rio Grande Valley are planning trips to Florida and booking cruises.

