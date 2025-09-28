Mercedes student reflects on non-profit's impact as they celebrate 30th anniversary

A Rio Grande Valley non-profit is celebrating its 30th anniversary.

VIDA, or Valley Initiative for Development and Advancement, has helped over 6,000 people since they opened in 1995.

Cristian Bowser is a registered nurse at South Texas Health System. He faced several challenges while earning his degree through South Texas College.

"I am from Mexico, so I am an immigrant. It was an uphill battle every time. When I found out about VIDA, my financial aid wasn't that well," Bowser said.

VIDA gave Bowser financial aid so he could finish school.

Bowser says it was more than money, it was a way for him to fulfill his dream of becoming a nurse.

"I was able to get that help and the extra push that I needed without worrying about paying for school, so I could only focus on school. It was a big stress reliever," Bowser said.

VIDA is celebrating their 30th anniversary this year. In the last three decades they've helped 6,000 people like Bowser.

Their services include resources, guidance, financial aid for students and job training.

"We helped the students go on their journey of success by helping them navigate through the challenges they come in and help them thrive later in their careers," VIDA Career Counselor Kathia Martinez said.

Martinez says one of the non-profit's biggest accomplishments is how they've grown their help for students.

"We only supported welding back then for several years. Thirty years later, we have expanded that support to nursing, technology and manufacturing," Martinez said.

Bowser says VIDA boosted his confidence, and now he is pursuing a bachelor's degree at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"I am blessed to ever be a part of VIDA, but someone who never gives up, I can find a way. This is my second degree. The first one was hard to get, and the second one is one foot forward," Bowser said.

