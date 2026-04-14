Mercedes track star Isabella Parker signs with UTRGV & Pioneer baseball star Francisco Juarez signs with Nelson University

Mercedes track and field star Isabella Parker signed her letter of intent to compete at the Division I level at UTRGV.

"This is a new chapter in my life and a new level I'm going to be going to," Parker said. "It's also very exciting to meet new people and have the opportunity to wear the UTRGV uniform.

Also, Pioneer baseball player Francisco Juarez signed to his letter of intent to take his talents to Nelson University.

"They have a good coaching staff," Juarez said. "They told me, 'We're going to take care of you. We're going to make sure that you go big.'"