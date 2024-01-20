Mexican Defense Ministry deploys 500 troops to Tamaulipas

Photo credit: Mexican Defense Ministry (SEDENA)

The Mexican Defense Ministry deployed a total of 500 troops and soldiers to the border municipalities of Nuevo Laredo and Matamoros in the state of Tamaulipas, according to a Friday news release.

Of the 500 troops and soldiers, 120 are from the National Guard and 380 from the Mexican Army, “to reinforce the current operational deployment maintained by military personnel in that state and hinder the activities of organized crime.”

According to the LatinUS website, the deployment of the military personnel comes after several kidnappings of migrants in the area.

“With these actions, the National Guard and the Mexican Army reaffirm their commitment to ensuring and safeguarding the well-being of citizens, guaranteeing the peace and security that citizens deserve,” the news release added.