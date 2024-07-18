U. S. Consulate General in Matamoros investigating ransom and extortion report

The U. S. Consulate General in Matamoros says they're getting more reports of crimes against American tourists after they take the bus leaving Reynosa.

Last week, the U.S. Consulate General in Matamoros issued a security alert warning travelers of passengers with connections to the United States being kidnapped on intercity buses operated by the transportation company Omnibus that are departing Reynosa.

"U.S. citizens and U.S. residents, people with ties to the U.S., are basically being targeted when they're on buses leaving the Reynosa Central Station," U.S. Consult General Brianna Powers said.

The consulate says they're investigating at least one report of ransom and extortion. They're now delivering those reports to the FBI.

"The FBI is not going to tell them not to travel to see their family members in Mexico and I think that's very important. The state department has travel alerts," Assistant FBI Special Agent in Charge in San Antonio Edwin Córdoba said.

The FBI says if you get a ransom call claiming a family member has been potentially kidnapped, stay calm, write down all details and contact the FBI at 1-800-225-5324.