Mexican national pleads guilty to abandoning body of undocumented migrant in Brownsville

A Mexican national illegally residing in Edinburg pleaded guilty to human smuggling that resulted in death, according to a news release from the office of U.S. Attorney Nicholas J. Ganjei.

The news release said Victor Manuel Martinez-Gallegos picked up several undocumented migrants on May 27 in Brownsville. He then drove them to a stash house, where he "harbored and shielded them from detection."

The investigation revealed a Guatemalan migrant was in visible distress and later died at the location, according to the news release.

The news release said as part of his plea, Martinez-Gallegos admitted to leaving the body at a site near Maverick Road in Brownsville. Authorities later discovered human remains at the location and identified them as belonging to the migrant.

Martinez-Gallegos is scheduled for sentencing on Dec. 17 and faces up to life in prison with a possible $250,000 maximum fine. He will remain in custody pending his court hearing.