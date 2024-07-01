Mexico resident claims $1.325 million lottery prize in Pharr

A Mexico resident claimed a Texas Two Step jackpot prize worth $1.325 million for the drawing on May 13, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was purchased in at an HEB in Pharr. The winner has elected to remain anonymous, according to a news release.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn and the red Bonus Ball.

Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players could win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers and one red Bonus Ball number to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4.