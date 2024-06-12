Miércoles 12 de Junio: Día soleado con temperaturas en los 100 °F
Para seguir a Marlenne Trujillo en Facebook, haz clic aquí.
More News
News Video
-
Brownsville ISD announces new names for schools that are part of consolidation...
-
Wednesday, June 12, 2024: Spotty thunderstorm, temps in the 100s
-
Records: Body of McAllen homicide victim found in suspect’s room
-
Hidalgo County sheriff: Knife-wielding man killed in officer-involved shooting near Edinburg
-
Crews cleaning up tar washing up on South Padre Island