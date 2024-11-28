Migrant families experience Thanksgiving for the first time in McAllen

Dozens of migrant families experienced their first Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

On Thanksgiving Day, those staying at the Respite Center in McAllen had their first taste of a Thanksgiving dinner.

They said the food, like turkey, stuffing and rolls, is different, but they're enjoying it. The holiday itself is fitting for the mood at the Respite Center, where there's a lot to be thankful for.

Venezuelan migrant Jordan Barreto said after seven months of walking, staying at the center is a blessing.

"It's amazing, but we're so grateful just to have a roof over our heads," Barreto said.

Some of the families have been at the center for about a week, others only a day. These groups are processed by Border Patrol before going to the center.

The Respite Center offers a warm meal, clean clothes and a place to temporarily stay until they go to their next destination.