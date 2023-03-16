Migrant Shelter Reprimanded for Improper Staff Hiring

TORNILLO – The agency providing care for immigrant children received a stern reprimand.

AN influx care facility in Tornillo skipped the FBI fingerprint background check, which could allow criminals to have access to children.

About 1,300 people who were hired did not complete the process of this particular background check, according to a memo issued by the Office of Inspector General – background checks were conducted by private vendors but were not FBI fingerprint-based.

The memo stated:

"The FBI fingerprint check of national and state registries ensures positive identification by eliminating any errors that may arise under name-based checks."

