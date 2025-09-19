Missing McAllen teen reunited with family
A teen who was last seen on Wednesday evening was located and reunited with her family, according to the McAllen Police Department.
According to a news release, 17-year-old Nataly Carolina Rivera was last seen leaving her home on Sept. 17 at 5:30 p.m.
On Friday, Sept. 19 at 4 p.m., police reported she had been located.
