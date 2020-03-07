Missing Vietnam Valley Veteran to be honored 50 years later

MISSION - A military farewell is finally happening for a Valley Army veteran missing in action for 50 years.

The remains of Private First Class Joel Corona were never recovered.

He went missing back in 1970. Army officials showed up to Mrs. Corona's door with news her son wouldn't be coming home.

Life changed for the Coronas but a tangible, concrete spot to remember Private First Class Joel Corona in Mission brings a new chance for closure.

Everyone is invited to come help lay the war hero to rest.

A memorial and final salute is scheduled for March 12th at 11 a.m. at the Rio Grande Veterans Cemetery in Mission.

Another ceremony will be held at the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall which will be on display in Mission next week.

Watch the video for the full story.