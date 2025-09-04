Mission CISD receives grant for healthcare internship program

A new partnership with Workforce Solutions is helping Mission CISD prepare their students for careers in the healthcare field.

On Thursday, Workforce Solutions presented Mission CISD with a $100,000 check to establish the district’s Healthcare Internship Fund for students in the career and technical education programs.

The funding will support 120 certified high school students enrolled in health science programs across two campuses over the next 12 months, according to a news release.

“We are truly grateful to Workforce Solutions for believing in our students and their potential,” Mission CISD Superintendent Cris Valdez said in a statement. “This grant provides life-changing opportunities for our health science students to step into real healthcare settings, learn from professionals, and discover their calling. This is an investment in both our students and our community.”

As part of the program, students will be trained as medical assistants, lab technicians, phlebotomists and more.

After completing their prerequisite courses, students will begin a six-week clinical internship.