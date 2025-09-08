Mission city manager placed on paid administrative leave

Channel 5 News has confirmed that Mission City Manager Mike Perez is on paid leave.

Perez stepped into the role in March 2024 when the previous city manager retired. He is no longer listed on the city's website as of Monday.

The Mission city council will hold a meeting on Tuesday. The agenda shows leaders will be talking about possibly appointing an interim city manager.

The city of Mission issued the statement below:

As of Tuesday, September 2, City Manager Mike Perez remains on administrative leave, pending further action by the Mission city council. The council is scheduled to meet on Tuesday, September 9 for its regular city council meeting, where decisions regarding the city manager position are expected to be addressed.