Mission man arrested on sexual assault of a child charge at Hidalgo International Bridge

5 hours 27 minutes 4 seconds ago Monday, September 08 2025 Sep 8, 2025 September 08, 2025 3:06 PM September 08, 2025 in News - Local
Jaime Maldonado. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Mission man at the Hidalgo International Bridge on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

The news release said on September 6, CBP officers referred 20-year-old Jaime Maldonado, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection.

After confirming Maldonado's identity, officers discovered he had a felony warrant out of Hidalgo County for sexual assault of a child, according to the news release. Maldonado was turned over to the sheriff's office for transport and adjudication of the warrant.

Hidalgo County jail records show Maldonado remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.

