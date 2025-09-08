Mission man arrested on sexual assault of a child charge at Hidalgo International Bridge

Jaime Maldonado. Photo credit: Hidalgo County records.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested a Mission man at the Hidalgo International Bridge on a felony warrant for sexual assault of a child, according to a news release.

The news release said on September 6, CBP officers referred 20-year-old Jaime Maldonado, a U.S. citizen, for secondary inspection.

After confirming Maldonado's identity, officers discovered he had a felony warrant out of Hidalgo County for sexual assault of a child, according to the news release. Maldonado was turned over to the sheriff's office for transport and adjudication of the warrant.

Hidalgo County jail records show Maldonado remains in custody on a $150,000 bond.