Mission man charged in connection with deadly crash north of La Joya

A Mission man has been charged in connection with a crash just north of La Joya that left two people dead and several others injured.

Mario Oscar Maldonado has been arrested on 14 charges, including 12 counts of smuggling of persons, one count of evading arrest with vehicle causing death and one count of evading arrest, according to Hidalgo County jail records.

Bond was set at $2.1 million.

According to DPS, a trooper was trying to conduct a traffic stop when the driver of a black Ford F-150 kept going.

Troopers say the truck rolled over, killing two people and sending ten others to the hospital.

The speed and conditions of the dirt road caused the roll over, DPS said.

Maldonado remains in Hidalgo County jail, according to jail records.