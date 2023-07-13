Mission police: Two people killed in a murder-suicide

Mission police are investigating a murder-suicide at the 2000 block of Amy Street on Thursday morning.

Assistant police chief Ted Rodríguez said in a press conference when police arrived, they found a woman, identified as 87-year-old Joanna Gold, dead and a man, identified as 88-year-old William Clarence Gold, with two gunshot wounds to the chest.

He said further investigation revealed they were husband and wife, and William shot Joanna and then attempted to kill himself.

Rodriguez said police found William still alive; he was transported to McAllen Medical Center, where he died from his self-inflicted wounds.

Rodriguez says a card was recovered at the scene from William giving a motive for the murder-suicide. He said the card stated "[the couple] had illnesses and [the husband] was ready to end his life".

The couple's adult son was home at the time inside the house but was asleep at the time of the incident, according to Rodriguez.