Mission residents raise concerns over tire dumping site

A massive pile of tires in Mission is raising concerns for residents in the area.

The vacant lot is near Griffin Parkway and Moorefield Road. There are homes and a couple of businesses nearby, and all residents are asking for is a solution.

"Well, sometimes they bring more," a resident who lives nearby said.

He said the last time he saw someone dump tires was about four to six months ago.

The neighbor, who wanted to remain anonymous, has lived in the area for over 30 years. He says the tires have been piling up for the last five years, creating a huge problem.

Tires can be one of the worst breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Rainwater collects inside, making it easy for them to multiply. It can also attract other pests like snakes and opossums.

"The property is full of tires, and we have to figure out a way how to dispose of them, now being one of the obstacles is private property, we cannot just go on to private property," Hidalgo County Precinct 3 Constable Larry Gallardo said.

Neighbors in the area wanted to remain anonymous. They are scared about retaliation from the property owner. All they're asking for is a clean neighborhood and a safe space for their kids to play.

"It doesn't surprise me, though. They're just something that people do, mainly because they probably don't know where to take them because I imagine they could get some money for them," Mission resident Munci Maybree said.

The big piles of tires is also a health concern. It can catch on fire and burn for days. Burning rubber releases toxic chemicals like benzene and formaldehyde into the air.

"That is a lot of tires. It's going to create a lot of heat, create a lot of smoke for a lot of people, and then you get some wind coming in, it's going to affect somebody, and so, we need to make sure that we address it with the owner," Gallardo said.

Hidalgo County records show the land belongs to C&D Gonzalez Properties LLC. Officials say cleaning up the area won't be that simple. Private property rights and the cost of removal can complicate the process.

"So there is cost involved. Who's going to pay for it? Who's going to pay the cost? Unfortunately, it is the responsibility of the landowner whether they have it now or whether they bought it like that. They're going to have to find a means to get rid of those tires," Gallardo said.

Hidalgo County officials reached out to the owner of the vacant lot. They claim they weren't aware about the tires. Precinct 3 is now looking into the problem.

The property owner can face a fine of up to $500 if the lot isn't cleaned up.

For now, neighbors say they're the ones left dealing with the problem. They hope the county will step in and take action before the tires pose a bigger risk.

