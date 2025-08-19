Mission Taco Ole manager sentenced to 6 months probation for hiring undocumented employees

The manager of a Taco Ole in Mission was sentenced to six months probation after pleading guilty to hiring undocumented employees, federal court records show.

Juan Ramirez Cortez, 40, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of aiding and abetting unlawful employment of undocumented individuals. He was sentenced that same day.

Cortez was initially arrested on July 10 when the FBI raided the Taco Ole located at 2316 N. Conway Ave. A news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said 17 individuals were arrested after it was determined they were in the country illegally.

Cortez was initially facing a where the felony charge of bringing and harboring undocumented individuals, but that charge was dismissed in a July 15 hearing.

A criminal complaint stated that as part of Cortez's duty of hiring restaurant employees, he was in charge of checking immigration documents before hiring. The criminal complaint against Cortez identified him as the manager of the restaurant and said he hired at least 10 undocumented individuals.