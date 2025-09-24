Mission teen named Boys & Girls Club's National Youth of the Year
A senior at IDEA Mission was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year for her academic achievements and community service.
The title means Ximena Villarreal will now serve as a teen spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
“I’m super proud to have this title, I think it’s an amazing opportunity to not just represent my club, my school and my parents and what they've gone through, but all the club youth in all the United States,” Villarreal said. “I want to use this position to advocate for what the club can do for youth.
Villarreal received a $50,000 scholarship and a new car during a Tuesday presentation of the award.
More News
News Video
-
Records: Glass pipe with traces of meth found in vehicle of Edinburg...
-
Man killed in Donna crash identified
-
5 On Your Side: Vanguard Academy searching for new food vendor following...
-
Donna police arrest hit-and-run driver accused of crashing into cyclist
-
Mission teen named Boys & Girls Club's National Youth of the Year
Sports Video
-
McAllen Memorial sweeps McAllen High; Edinburg wins district opener over PSJA
-
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 2
-
Playmakers - Week 4 of 2025 Valley High School Football Part 1
-
UTRGV men's basketball team is holding walk-on tryouts
-
UTRGV football practice report - September 23