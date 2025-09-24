Mission teen named Boys & Girls Club's National Youth of the Year

A senior at IDEA Mission was named the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s National Youth of the Year for her academic achievements and community service.

The title means Ximena Villarreal will now serve as a teen spokesperson for the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.

“I’m super proud to have this title, I think it’s an amazing opportunity to not just represent my club, my school and my parents and what they've gone through, but all the club youth in all the United States,” Villarreal said. “I want to use this position to advocate for what the club can do for youth.

Villarreal received a $50,000 scholarship and a new car during a Tuesday presentation of the award.