Monday 2/19 HS Boys Basketball Bi-District Round Highlights
WESLACO, Texas -- Playoffs are finally here for HS boys basketball across Texas.
Eight of the 23 matchups involving RGV teams tipped-off tonight.
Click on the video above for highlights and scores from 2/19.
