Monday, April 22, 2024: Scattered showers, temps in the 60s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Heart of the Valley: OBGYN discusses gestational diabetes that occurs during pregnancy
-
McAllen Recycling Center explains how to recycle plastics
-
Medical Breakthrough: Detecting early on-set colon cancer
-
Early Voting for school, city elections in the Valley begin Monday
-
Photographer's Perspective: Capturing the outdoors