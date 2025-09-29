x

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s

Monday, Sept. 29, 2025: Spotty showers, temps in the 90s
3 hours 10 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, September 29 2025 Sep 29, 2025 September 29, 2025 8:17 AM September 29, 2025 in News - Local

Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone. 

You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter

Report a Typo

More News

Radar
7 Days