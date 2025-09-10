More celebrity guests announced for McAllen Holiday Parade

The city of McAllen announced more celebrity guests for their 10th annual Holiday Parade.

The McAllen Holiday Parade will feature former Dallas Cowboys players Leon Lett and Tony Hill, the UTRGV Marching Band, and a SpongeBob SquarePants balloon.

The announcement was made during a Tuesday ceremony.

Previously announced guests included telenovela star Julian Gil as the parade host, NCAA All-Stars The Cavinder Twins, Ronald McDonald, and Garfield.

“It's going to be even more spectacular in its 10th year than it's ever been before and we could not be more proud to be a part of it,” Bert Ogden Auto Group CEO Natasha Del Barrio said.

The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Across America.”

The parade is set for Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at McAllen’s Veterans Memorial Stadium.