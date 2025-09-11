More fire hydrants coming to Bryan Road following recent fire in Mission

The city of Mission is now investing in more fire hydrants along Bryan Road.

The decision comes following a Monday fire in the area that destroyed a shed.

“Due to that fire, we are going to add in more fire hydrants and make it compliant with our new standard,” Mission Co-Interim City Manager Juan Pablo Terrazas said.

Mission firefighters responded and put out the fire with water from their trucks because the distance to the nearest hydrant was an "inconvenience."

“Our fire trucks have a water tank incorporated so they have water at all times, but it's inconvenient that the fire hydrants are not nearby. They have to run more hoses,” Terrazas said.

There’s currently seven fire hydrants along Bryan Road from Business 83 to FM 495. The city said the hydrants are spaced about 700 feet apart, but that's going to change.

“We are probably going to have three times as much in that location,” Terrazas said, adding that the city wants to make sure there are hydrants at least 300 feet apart along Bryan Road.

The total cost to add in more hydrants is still being finalized.

