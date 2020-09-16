More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A “crane collision” Wednesday injured nearly two dozen people in a rapidly growing neighborhood in Austin, Texas, authorities said.
Austin-Travis County EMS reported there were at least 22 injuries, including at least seven people being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.
Authorities described it as a “crane collision” and a “structural collapse,” but they did not immediately provide more details.
