Mother and son saved after mobile home catches fire in Alamo

Neighbors helped save a mother and son in a fire that destroyed a mobile home on Thursday morning, according to the Alamo fire chief.

A second RV belonging to the mother and son was damaged.

“They got out because the neighbors started knocking on their door,” Alamo fire Chief Rogelio Contreras said.

The Alamo Fire Department responded to the fire inside the Woodland RV Park located along the 600 block of Business 83 where they encountered an RV engulfed in flames that spread to the second mobile home.

No one was inside the first mobile home at the time of the fire.