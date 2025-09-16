Motorcyclist arrested on intoxication assault charge following Edinburg crash

Mugshot of Miguel Garcia (Courtesy of the city of Edinburg)

A man was arrested on a charge of intoxication assault following a motorcycle crash in Edinburg, according to a news release.

Miguel Angel Garcia, 40, was driving a BMW motorcycle with a female passenger when he collided with the rear of a Ford SUV Tuesday at around 2:25 a.m. at the northbound lanes of the 5500 block of South I-69C, according to a news release.

Responding officers discovered the impact of the crash caused Garcia and his passenger were ejected from the motorcycle. The motorcycle then slid across the roadway, struck a guardrail, ricocheted back onto the roadway where it was struck by a Chevrolet Malibu, according to the news release.

The news release said all occupants in the Ford SUV and Chevrolet Malibu were unharmed. The female motorcycle passenger sustained major injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Garcia was arrested on one count of intoxication assault. The crash remains under investigation, the news release added.