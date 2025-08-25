Motorcyclist dies after colliding with a light pole near Alton

A motorcyclist died after losing control of his motorcycle while driving at an unsafe speed, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Sgt. Maria Hernandez.

Hernandez said 19-year-old Giovanni Rios of Mission was ejected from his motorcycle and collided with the light pole.

The crash occurred Saturday at around 5:30 p.m. on Trinidad Lane south of Mile 6 1/2 Road, west of Alton.

According to Hernandez, a preliminary investigation revealed a red and white 2011 Honda CRF250F motorcycle driven by Rios was traveling northbound on Trinidad Lane at an "unsafe speed."

Rios lost control of the motorcycle, which veered off the road and struck a curb. The impact caused Rios to be ejected from the motorcycle and collide with a light pole, according to Hernandez.

Hernandez said Rios was taken to Mission Regional Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. The crash remains under investigation.