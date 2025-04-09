x

Muere hombre tras sufrir convulsión y caer de un puente en La Villa, según el sheriff del condado Hidalgo

2 hours 4 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, April 09 2025 Apr 9, 2025 April 09, 2025 8:20 PM April 09, 2025 in Noticias RGV

Un hombre murió el miércoles después de sufrir un ataque y caer de un puente en La Villa, según el sheriff del condado Hidalgo, Eddie Guerra.

Según Guerra, dos hombres adultos estaban pescando en la parte superior de un puente cuando uno parecía haber sufrido un ataque y cayó al agua.

Los bomberos locales recuperaron el cuerpo de la víctima, dijo Guerra.

La víctima aún no ha sido identificada. 

