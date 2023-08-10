Multiple fire investigations underway across Hidalgo County

Multiple fire investigations are underway in the cities of Alamo, Donna and Mission.

One person was transported to a San Antonio hospital following a Tuesday evening fire in Donna.

Crews responded to a fire on the 2900 block of Goliad Street that Hidalgo County fire Marshal Homero Garza said was started when a grass fire was ignited by a “disoriented” 66-year-old man in a stuck vehicle. The sparks from the engine started the fire, which spread to a nearby RV home that was declared a total loss.

The individual displaced by the fire is being assisted by the American Red Cross, while the unidentified driver is being treated for smoke inhalation.

Mission firefighters are also looking into what sparked a fire at a home off of east 1st Street that firefighters said was sparked in a shed in the back of a home. The family was not home at the time of the fire.

In Alamo, the fire department said an A/C unit likely caused a mobile home fire Tuesday evening near the area of Cortez Drive and Minnesota Road.

No injuries were reported in the Alamo fire.