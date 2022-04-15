Mural to honor Weslaco veteran who helped raise flag at Iwo Jima

A mural honoring a local soldier who took part in raising the American flag at Iwo Jima is coming to Weslaco.

The memorial captures one of the most iconic moments in U.S. military history in a Weslaco mailbox.

Weslaco native Marlon Block was one of six U.S. Marines who raised the U.S. flag atop Mount Suribachi during the battle of Iwo Jima in 1945.

Marine corp. veteran Eddie Albert said he wanted to do his part to honor his brother in arms.

"It's an important part of our history, and it's good to know and understand what it's about…the sacrifices they made for us to be here,” Albert said.

Albert commissioned local artist - and U.S. Army Veteran - Juan Adame to paint a mural depicting the flag raising on his mailbox.

"I'm always up for a challenge,” Adame said.

The names of Harlon Block and the five others who raised the flag on Iwo Jima that day will be added on the white stripes in the mural.

Adame and Albert plan to paint the Arlington Cemetery on the other side of the mailbox – and add lights around the mural – so the American flag is always lit.

“I hope everyone enjoy - anybody who sees it, I hope they smile…that's all I can ask," Albert said.