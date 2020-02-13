Nearly 200 evacuees to leave coronavirus quarantine in US
RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) - Nearly 200 evacuees are ending a two-week quarantine at a Southern California military base where they have been living since flying out of China in the wake of a deadly viral outbreak. Authorities say the quarantine ends Tuesday for those held at March Air Reserve Base. None have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, which has claimed more than 1,000 lives worldwide. Hundreds of evacuees remain under quarantine at other bases in California, Texas and Nebraska, and only one has tested positive for the virus. That person, who initially tested negative, is now in isolation at a San Diego hospital.
