Nebraska man charged in fatal Edinburg crash back in custody

Tyrone Amos. Photo credit: hidalgo County jail

A man who skipped two court appearances after fleeing to Nebraska is back in custody in Hidalgo County, jail records show.

Tyrone Amos, 32, was booked into the Hidalgo County jail Wednesday.

Amos was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after he allegedly drove head-on into a pick-up truck on north Expressway 281 in Edinburg, setting off a five-car collision that killed one person on May 2021.

As previously reported, Amos was released from jail on a $45,000 bond on Dec. 4, 2023. Court records say Amos skipped two court dates on Jan. 31 and Feb. 15.

A filing to revoke Amos’ bond that was made on Feb. 21 said Amos’ parole officer reached out to him on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, and was told by Amos he was in Omaha, Nebraska.

“There has been no contact with the defendant since then,” the filing states.

The filing added that Amos violated the conditions of his bond by fleeing the county and did not get a mobile alcohol monitoring device.

A court date is not currently listed for Amos.

Amos is being held without bond.