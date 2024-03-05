Nebraska man charged in fatal Edinburg crash wanted after skipping court date

A Nebraska man accused in a fatal May 2021 crash in Edinburg is wanted by authorities after failing to appear in court since January.

Court records indicate authorities have not been able to reach Tyrone Amos since Jan. 6. He had two court dates on Jan. 31 and Feb. 15 that he did not appear in.

RELATED STORY: Bond reduced for wrong-way driver accused of causing deadly 5-car pileup in Edinburg

A filing made on Feb. 21 said Amos’ parole officer reached out to him on Jan. 3 and Jan. 6, and was told by Amos he was in Omaha, Nebraska.

“There has been no contact with the defendant since then,” the filing states.

Amos was charged with intoxication manslaughter and two counts of intoxication assault after he allegedly drove head-on into a pick-up truck on north Expressway 281, setting off a five-car collision that resulted in the death of Victor Bazan Jr.

READ MORE: ‘We have to be strong:’ Family grieves for loved one killed in Edinburg crash

Six other people were hospitalized in the crash.

Jail records indicate Amos was released from jail on a $45,000 bond on Dec. 4, 2023. His bond was originally set at $400,000.