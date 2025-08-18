New alarm system among the safety upgrades made at Mission CISD

Mission CISD has 22 campuses, and now each one is equipped with a new silent panic alarm system.

"We have a phone system which allows us to designate a red button as a panic button for all of our campuses,” Mission CISD safety and security and emergency management Director Martin Castaneda said.

With just one push of a button, help is on the way, Castaneda said.

“Once a student or a teacher or staff member presses the button, it automatically sends a message to our communications center, sends messages to key personnel in the district as well as to our law enforcement partners,” Castaneda said.

According to Castaneda, the district began preparing for the system two years ago as part of a state mandate.

This year, each classroom and office space across the district has the technology.

The alert system is just one piece of the district's broader safety plan for the new school year.

“Some of the items that we've addressed are our perimeter fencing, our exterior doors leading into all campuses, as well as installing shatter resistant window film on our exterior windows,” Castaneda said.

On top of those safety upgrades, Mission CISD is making sure staff and other personnel know exactly what to do during an emergency.

“For safety, we have our security officers and police officers that undergo safety training throughout the summer,” Castaneda said.

Several campuses also host active shooter response drills in partnership with local law enforcement agencies.

“Communication is key, there's a lot of communication between all the departments and the school district,” Castaneda said.

Mission CISD said with these measures in place, students and staff can feel safe as the school year begins.

Watch the video above for the full story.