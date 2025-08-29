New bill allows Valley game officials to remove unruly fans during high school football games

Many Rio Grande Valley residents will head to high school stadiums Friday night.

A new state law will now allow game officials to remove people they think are being disruptive without a warning.

When it comes to high school sporting events, the number one thing fans think about is safety.

"I'm just hoping to see they bump up security, especially with everything that is happening in the area and in Texas," McAllen resident Jesus Sanchez said.

Sanchez is a high school football fan, and he hopes district police will be thorough.

"I want them to keep their eyes open. My 12-year-old sister thinks she is good at hiding things," Sanchez said.

McAllen Independent School District is just one of the many school districts with a clear bag policy, but that won't stop police from taking a second look.

"It will be checked. You are going to be asked to open it. We will check it to make sure there are no weapons," McAllen ISD Police Department Sgt. Michael Avila said.

Football season is kicking off at the same time a new state law takes effect. Senate Bill 2929 will allow game officials to remove fans for disruptive behavior without a warning.

"So it can be harassment or threats. They will stop the game and get with the administrator on duty and address the situation with that person," Avila said.

Sanchez hopes there won't be any security issues this football season, but says policies already in place should help.

"Clear bag policies will help a lot," Sanchez said.

McAllen ISD will also have officers patrolling the parking lot. Also as a reminder, fans should leave those Yeti cups at home as no personal drinks or food are allowed.

