New exhibit at Edinburg museum showcases history of education in South Texas

There is a new exhibit at the Museum of South Texas History in Edinburg.

This isn't your typical walk through history, it's personal, powerful and packed with leaders from the Rio Grande Valley.

Malary Coch didn't go to school on Friday. Her mom, Lenora Mercado, decided they'd spend the day learning differently.

"So I was like, what better way to kind of, like, walk it out and feel better than to come to the Edinburg museum?" Mercado said.

"I really love history, and I come here like with the kids, it really gives me emotion and helps me learn history stuff," Coch said.

Mom and daughter were among the first to see the newly opened exhibit at the museum, The Right To Learn, a history of education in South Texas.

"It's nice to let her know her heritage and where she came from and that you can, you know, go up in the ladder," Mercado said.

At the center of the exhibit is former Valley Congressman Rubén Hinojosa's desk, which was donated by his family.

"It's his desk, so you get to like touch it, like that was where, you know, his stuff is so, that's cool," Mercado said.

Back in 1998, Hinojosa helped secure federal funding for Hispanic-serving institutions, shaping access to higher education across the Valley.

"Rubén Hinojosa was a very consequential congressman, in terms of developing resources to be able to advance educational institutions in South Texas," Museum of South Texas History CEO Francisco Guajardo said.

Bringing this exhibit to life took nearly five years, filled with research, artifacts and a clear mission.

"Over the last year, we deep dove into our own archives, looking for stories and photos to help tell the story of education in this area," Curator of Exhibits Jenarae Bautista said.

The museum added fun and interactive videos for visitors to enjoy.

"It's also all about educating, that we're not just some small town. It's nice to have a congressman that represented this area and to educate people that just because you come from a small town doesn't mean you can't succeed in life," Mercado said.

From a desk to new discoveries, this exhibit shows that learning never stops.

Doors officially opened Friday, and there is no end date for the exhibit at the museum.

Watch the video above for the full story.