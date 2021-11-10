New Harlingen library kiosk aims to promote literacy

The Harlingen Public Library is now open 24 hours a day thanks to a new kiosk.

The library set up a new kiosk at Lon. C Hill Park that allows the public to browse, check out or return books at any time of the day.

“They’re able to request items from the main library to be held in the machine and they can pick up the request here or they can return items that they checked out at the main library,” said Harlingen Public Library Director Dauna Campbell.

The kiosk is stocked with 352 books for adults, young adults and children.

“We’re focused on best sellers, so they’re popular authors––the hottest books that are coming out,” Campbell said. “Those are the ones that we’re focusing on.”

Paid for by a $400,000 grant from the Texas state library, the machine is meant to make library services more convenient.

If you’re interested in using the kiosk, all you need is a library card.